And according to Dee, other Survivor 50 castaways are also taking things pretty personally this season, with bad blood seeping through the cast.
"I love to play the game with people who, when you get out of the game, you can laugh. Not just at what people are saying, but at yourself, too. And this is a season where a lot of people are not," Dee explained to EW in her own interview.
The Survivor 45 winner continued, "It doesn't seem like they're enjoying the experience. But I think, for me, I mean, I'm enjoying it. I'm okay with it with any person because I come from a place of privilege. I won my season. I did it. I got everything."
Dee explained how she began filming Survivor 50 with nothing to prove as a returning player. She apparently wasn't seeking redemption, a better edit or revenge.
"[I didn't have] to worry about tainting my reputation. I knew no matter what I did on 50, nothing can take away what I did on 45. But I don't think that's the case for a lot of people," Dee shared.
EW pointed out to Dee how many of theSurvivor 50 castaways are raw and emotional this time around, with feelings being easily bruised.
"I mean, I think they should [feel that way]. We all care deeply about this game," Dee noted.
"So I think it comes from a place of passion, at least for me. I can only speak about myself, but yeah, I don't know. People talk about all these pregame alliances. Oh, baby, wait until you hear about post-game."
Dee laughed and added, "Post-game is even worse! It's truly worse. So I stay away from it as much as I can."
Dee acknowledged it's the type of situation where you "100 percent" have to pick a side.
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"There's text messages flying out to each other," she revealed. "I mean, it's a lot."
Dee explained how Charlie Davis, for example, appears to have an issue with her post-game because she called him the dumbest player on the beach while filming the show in Fiji.
"You know what's funny? When I watched the show, I've actually never talked to one person about my vote out or anything. I don't fish for 'Why did you do this?' because it's the game and it ends," Dee shared.
"With Charlie, I reached out to him, but I reached out to him in December. We finished in July, but when I landed after July, I had just finished filming The Challenge. So The Challenge was about to air. I'm getting bombarded with promo. Now I'm dealing with 30 other people, even worse drama than what this is."
Dee said she actually reached out to Charlie "a few times" after they wrapped filmingSurvivor.
"He never responded back. And at one point, I'm like: Let me just crack jokes. And I'm like, 'All right, if you hate me, just say that.' Like, I was just cracking jokes," Dee recalled.
"And it finally got to the point where I'm like, 'All right, what the heck is happening? What's going on? Like, just let's talk about it.' And, you know, he told me he was hurt and blah, blah, blah."
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Dee said she and Charlie talked about what went down on the beach.
"And we've had a few text exchanges, but it doesn't seem like anything's going to come from it. Which is okay with me. I'm sure it's okay with him too," she clarified.
Dee noted of her Survivor friends, "I got my people, and I'm happy with them."
Dee teased that everyone, however, is going to be forced to talk at Survivor's live reunion.
"I think the live reunion's going to be great," she teased. "I'm really looking forward to it."