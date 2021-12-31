Will & Grace actress Debra Messing announced on Instagram she is taking it easy after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I'm COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy New Year! Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021," Messing posted from her Manhattan home Thursday.

"The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake. So for the next 10 days - while in quarantine - I will beautify.....Or maybe I'll sleep...I actually have a lot of work to do, but for the inevitable breaks, what should I watch? Tell me in the comments! #COVID #quarantine #streamingTV #faceandhairmasks."

The 53-year-old actress also shared a photo of her in bed wearing a mud mask and shower cap as part of her beauty regimen.

Messing's health disclosure comes as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in New York City, forcing numerous Broadway shows such as The Music Man and Hamilton to temporarily close.