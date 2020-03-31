Debi Mazar is "feeling a lot better" after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

The 55-year-old actress said in an Instagram video Monday that she's "almost symptom-free" after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 21.

"Thank you all for reaching out via text, e-mail, Instagram," Mazar said. "I am feeling a lot better. I'm not 100 percent, but this virus really kicks your [expletive]. It really does."

The Younger star said said she's nearly "symptom-free," but is still experiencing a loss of taste and smell.

"It's been two weeks, and I am almost symptom-free. I can't taste still, it's slowly coming back, I can taste little things, and I can smell a little bit," Mazar said.

"Thank you anyway for all your well-wishes, your prayers. It meant so much to me," she added.

Mazar said she had a fever of 101-102 degrees, severe headache, dry cough and "insanely strong" body aches and pains during her illness. She lost her sense of taste and smell at around day five, and started having a "heavy" feeling in her chest at around day 10.

Mazar announced March 21 that she tested positive for coronavirus, four days after she took the test.

"I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!" the actress wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already," she said. "It's very 'morphy.' One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breathe, and I'm going to heal here in my own home!"

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Daniel Dae Kim and television personality Andy Cohen are also feeling better after testing positive for COVID-19 this month. Kim said in a video Sunday that he is "virus free," while Cohen started filming WWHL remotely Monday.