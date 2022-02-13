'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
UPI News Service, 02/13/2022
The Gal Gadot-Kenneth Branagh murder mystery, Death on the Nile, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $12.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Jackass Forever with $8.05 million, followed by Marry Me at No. 3 with $8 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 4 and Blacklight at No. 5 with $3.6 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Sing 2 at No. 6 with $2.95 million, Moonfall at No. 7 with $2.85 million, Scream at No. 8 with $2.83 million, Licorice Pizza at No. 9 with $922,000 and The King's Man at No. 10 with $433,000.
