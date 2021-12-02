'Death to 2021': Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu join Netflix special
UPI News Service, 12/02/2021
Death to 2021, a new special featuring Hugh Grant and Lucy Liu, is in the works at Netflix.
The streaming service said Thursday that the mockumentary special will premiere Dec. 27.
Death to 2021 is a followup to last year's Death to 2020, which featured Grant, Samuel L. Jackson and Lisa Kudrow. The new special is "a comedy event that tells the story of another dreadful year."
"This landmark documentary-style special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by some of the world's most beloved actors," an official description reads.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.