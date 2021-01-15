Dear White People will feature Karamo Brown in Season 4.

The 40-year-old television personality confirmed Thursday that he will appear in the fourth and final season of the Netflix series.

"So excited to be part of the @dearwhitepeople cast for the upcoming season! @justin_simien is a genius!" he wrote on Instagram, referencing series creator Justin Simien. "Most talented cast ever! @netflix."

Deadline said Brown will have a recurring role on Dear White People. The series is based on Simien's 2014 film of the same name and follows several Black students at a fictional Ivy League university.

Netflix announced in October 2019 that Dear White People would return for a final season.

"Let's go shake up Winchester one last time! Happy to share that @DearWhitePeople will return for a fourth and final season," Netflix tweeted.

Dear White People stars Marque Richardson, Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson.

Brown stars on the Netflix series Queer Eye, which started streaming a fifth season in June.