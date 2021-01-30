Universal Pictures has announced plans to release its film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen in theaters Sept. 24.

"Dear Evan Hansen, September will be amazing because we'll see you on the big screen. Sincerely, Me," the studio's Twitter feed said Friday.

Tony winner Ben Platt -- who was the first to play the troubled title character in the New York stage show -- reprised his role for the movie.

Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Colton Ryan, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani and Danny Pino will co-star.

Dear Evan Hansen is about an anxious high school student who attracts unexpected attention due to a misunderstanding related to a classmate's suicide.

The Broadway production was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and won six, including Best Musical.

Filmed versions of the stage shows In the Heights and West Side Story are also set for release in 2021.

Theaters have been closed in New York since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when they will reopen.