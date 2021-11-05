Deana Carter has released a 25th anniversary edition of her classic debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This?

The 25th anniversary edition includes remastered songs and new versions of "Strawberry Wine" and the album's title track.

The new "Strawberry Wine" features guest appearances from Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill. The title track includes guest appearances from Terri Clark, Sara Evans, McBryde and Gill.

The 25th anniversary edition is available on CD and through streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.

The streaming services include a special deluxe edition of the project that contain 10 extra songs, most of which are being made available digitally for the first time.

Carter also released a behind-the-scenes music video of herself, Alaina, McBride, McBryde, Morgan and Gill working on the new version of "Strawberry Wine."

"These new versions are a way of raising a glass to everyone who loves these songs, and to the country radio stations still playing them, and to say thank you. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating 25 years of Did I Shave My Legs for This? as much as I've enjoyed putting together these very special releases," Carter said in a statement.

Did I Shave My Legs for This? was originally released in March 1995. Carter last released the album Southern Way of Life in 2013.