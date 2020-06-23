Rumors have swirled for months Dean and Caelynn secretly wed because the evidence is on their ring fingers, but E! News reported in February the couple just had a "commitment ceremony" while traveling overseas and are "not legally married."
During a videochat with The Bachelor host Chris Harrison on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Dean and Caelynn opened up about their relationship and how serious it truly is.
"Dean, I see a ring on your finger. I am going to ask you once and for all, for Bachelor Nation, are you guys married?" Harrison asked.
"Well, listen Chris, here's the thing. I don't think in my opinion -- I don't need the title of 'husband' to show the world I'm committed to one person," Dean said.
"And so the fact I'm wearing the ring is showing just that, that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn."
Dean, who met and fell for Caelynn on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season last summer, elaborated of his ring, "And that's why I've worn it, and I've been wearing it for probably the last six or so months."
Dean pointed out that Caelynn wears a "fun little ring as well."
"We just don't like the traditional ring of marriage or engagement and stuff like that, but it's our way of telling the world -- or the people that we're around -- that we are committed to each other," Dean explained.
"And for her, too, I think it's one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see that your partner is wearing that ring. And, yes, they know I'm committed to them and vice versa."
"He started wearing a hair tie around on his ring finger just to fight women off," Caelynn said with a laugh.
"Yeah, yeah. I need to beat them off with a stick! Exactly," Dean joked.
"And I liked the idea, so we talked about getting rings. And yeah, it's just nice to know that we are in this strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as [Dean] likes to say," Caelynn said.
Dean laughed and added, "Yes, that's what I like to say."
Harrison admitted he'd love to just declare Dean and Caelynn "husband and wife" since he officiates weddings, but Dean joked it wouldn't be appropriate to do so on Skype or Zoom.
"Chris, if it ever comes to us wanting to get the government involved, you're up on the top of the list [to officiate]," Dean insisted.
Harrison then asked if he can count Dean and Caelynn on his list of Bachelor Nation success stories.
"I'm putting this as a 'W,'" Harrison said of the couple's relationship.
"Oh yeah!" Caelynn confirmed.
"Yeah, I mean, listen. We are unwavering, we are in this for the long haul, there's no going back. Yeah, yeah. Thank you for putting us on the list of Ws," Dean said. "We appreciate that."
Earlier in the couple's interview, Caelynn gushed about how life has been "great" ever since she and Dean decided to leave Paradise as a dating couple and live in Dean's van together.
"It's been a year; I can't believe it's been a year! We landed in San Diego [after Mexico], started driving the van and traveled the world. We've climbed volcanoes, we've rock climbed, we've done a lot!" Caelynn revealed.
Caelynn did admit, "I did not expect what I got. Dean is an enigma for sure."
But Dean apparently feels the same way about Caelynn, saying she's far from what he expected and she's "crushed" and "knocked [van life] out of the park."
"At times, we're in a cushy apartment here in Santa Monica, but she at times is like, 'Dean, I've just got to get in the van and I've got to get away for a while.' And I'm like, 'I have absolutely no idea who I'm talking to sometimes.' She's welcomed it with open arms and embraced it fully," Dean shared.
Harrison asked Dean and Caelynn if he could label their relationship as "living together," and Dean replied, "Yeah, it's a domestic partnership, if you want to get technical, I suppose."
Harrison called Dean and Caelynn one of his "favorite couples" from Bachelor Nation but also one of the more "unlikely couples" he "didn't see coming out of Paradise."
"But some of the craziest things in this world do make sense," Harrison concluded, "and you guys do make sense when I see you together and over this last year. It is awesome to hear how well y'all are doing."
Dean summed up his relationship with Caelynn as "opposites attract," saying they both bring out positive traits in each other and are "both fortunate" it just works.
Caelynn and Dean's relationship seemed to move in a serious direction late last year after the former beauty pageant queen stayed by Dean's side when he was hospitalized in the Swiss Alps following a serious skiing accident.
Caelynn apparently traveled to Switzerland to pick Dean up from the hospital and take care of him as he recovered from a dislocated hip, fractured femur and surgery that required four screws to be put inside his body.
Since then, the pair returned to the United States but have also continued their traveling adventures.
Dean and Caelynn began dating on Bachelor in Paradise 6 last summer after she had competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season. Dean had been on multiple The Bachelor spinoffs after initially appearing on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.
Dean previously gushed to Us Weekly his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past. Dean was previously linked to Kristina Schulman, Danielle Lombard and Lesley Murphy from The Bachelor world alone.
"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained.
"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."
"That's never going to happen," Dean told Us at the time.
"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional."
"We joke around about it," he added. "Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."