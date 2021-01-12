Deadpool 3 will be a part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and stay rated R, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed.

Feige confirmed that star Ryan Reynolds ' Deadpool will be entering into the same world as Marvel's Avengers while speaking to Collider on Monday.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now. It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun," Feige said.

He also said that Deadpool will be a different type of character for the MCU.

Reynolds confirmed the news on Instagram where he posted a photo of an article announcing that Deadpool 3 will be a part of the MCU.

"First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom," Reynolds joked.

Deadpool 3 has not set release date. Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are penning the script. The first Deadpool film arrived in 2016 with Deadpool 2 releasing in 2018.

Reynolds has starred as Deadpool in two films that were made under Fox. The character interacted with Fox's X-Men movies, but has yet to crossover to the MCU.

"If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in," Reynolds previously said in May while discussing the subject on The Tonight Show.