Deadmau5 has launched a contest where fans can create content for his next music video using video game creation platform Core.

Fans can use Core, from developer Manticore, in order to craft a virtual world that will be used in Deadmau5's video for "When the Summer Dies" featuring Lights.

The contest runs until July 26. Contestants can earn a lifetime pass to Deadmau5 events, meet the DJ in person or earn cash from a $50,000 prize pool.

Winners will be announced on July 29.

Core is a free-to-play game for PC that includes games and worlds made by a community of creators.

"I've been blown away by the creativity I've seen on Core. Some of my passions are game, experience and world design, and Core's capabilities as a platform and its creators who are capable of doing all kinds of cool stuff are the next level in user generated art and experiences. I'm looking forward to checking out what fans and artists will create for my new single with Lights," Deadmau5 said in a statement.