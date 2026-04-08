'Deadliest Catch' star Todd Meadows' cause of death revealed
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/08/2026
Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows' cause of death has officially been released.
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Just over one month after Todd died in a fishing accident, an autopsy confirmed how exactly he lost his life.
Todd's death was a result of "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water," according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday, April 6.
The death certificate revealed that Todd was pronounced dead at 5:15PM on February 25 and that it was an "accident."
Todd's body was reportedly cremated after being transported back to Anchorage, AK.
On March 3, a spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard Arctic District released a statement that Todd, who died at age 25, was at sea on the Aleutian Lady when he "fell overboard" in Alaska.
The spokesperson said that Todd was "recovered unresponsive" by the crew about 10 minutes later and "attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful."
Todd's Deadliest Catch co-star, bunkmate Trey John Green III, told TMZ that Todd's accident -- and ultimate death -- were caught on camera while filming Season 22 of Deadliest Catch, which wrapped its 21st season in October 2025.
Todd's mother, Angela Meadows, pleaded with Discovery Channel not to air the footage of her son's tragic death.
"February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea," Rick began in his lengthy tribute.
"We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away."
Rick continued, "His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."
Rick said Todd's love for his children, family, and life in general was "evident in everything he did."
"He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can't fully express," Rick added.
"We ask that you lift Todd's children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."
Rick shared how Todd "will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood."
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"Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again," he concluded.
A Discovery Channel spokesperson also shared a statement with People about Todd's unexpected death last month.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows," the spokesperson said at the time.
"This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."
Todd's family launched a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $16,000 for his children.
"He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them -- their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them," the page read in part.
The family called Todd's death an "unimaginable loss" on the GoFundMe page and continued, "We are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead... ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted."
As of Tuesday, April 7, the GoFundMe has collected over $60,000.
Deadliest Catch, a reality series about the challenging and high-stakes world of crab fishing, first premiered in 2005.