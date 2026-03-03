HOME > Deadliest Catch Captain Rick Shelford / Facebook

'Deadliest Catch' deckhand Todd Meadows dies while reportedly filming

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/03/2026



deckhand Todd Meadows has tragically died at the age of 25.



"February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea," Rick began in his lengthy tribute.



"We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away."



Rick continued, "His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."



Rick said Todd's love for his children, family, and life in general was "evident in everything he did."



"He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can't fully express," Rick added.



"We ask that you lift Todd's children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."



Rick shared how Todd "will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood."



"Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again," he concluded.



While Todd's official cause of death has yet to be released, TMZ



A Discovery Channel spokesperson also shared a statement



"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows," the spokesperson said.

"This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."



Todd's family launched a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $16,000 for the people he has left behind.



"We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend, who left us far too soon while doing what he loved -- crabbing out on Alaskan waters," the fundraiser page read.



"He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them -- their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them."



The family called Todd's death an "unimaginable loss" on the GoFundMe page that "has left his children without their father, his parents without their son, his siblings without their brother and his family broken."



The page continued, "As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead."



All donations will apparently go "directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted."



Todd's family also asked for prayers and to keep Todd's name alive if they're unable to donate money.



Todd is not the first cast member to have died in recent years.



Nick Marvar, Nick McGlashan and Blake Painter are among the fishermen who have passed away.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

