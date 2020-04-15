Starz has released a 90-second trailer for its upcoming crime drama series, Hightown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday's preview shows National Marine Fisheries Service agent Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) talking to a counselor, stumbling across a corpse on a New England beach, using drugs, romancing a beautiful woman and being warned by police to stay away from their investigation.

"I could have saved this girl!" the distraught Jackie is also heard saying.

"There's only one person you need to save," a voice responds.

The clip ends with Jackie imagining the dead woman telling her, "Watch out; the tide's coming in."