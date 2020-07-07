Deacon Phillippe, the 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, is set to release his first song, titled "Long Run," on Friday.

Deacon Phillippe teased the track on Instagram Monday with a promotional black and white photo of himself staring off into the distance.

"Long Run" also features Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

"It's SOOOOO good!!" Witherspoon commented on the post.

Witherspoon shares Deacon Phillippe and her 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, with ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. She is also the mother of 7-year-old Tennessee Toth with her husband Jim Toth.