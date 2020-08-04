DC Comics announced and released on Tuesday Injustice: Year Zero, a comic book prequel series that takes place before the events of the Injustice video game series and comics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first three chapters of Injustice Year Zero are available on Read DC, ComiXology and other digital comic retailers.

Each chapter runs for 99 cents with all three chapters available for $2.49. New chapters will be released every Tuesday for 14 chapters in total.

Injustice: Year Zero follows the Justice League as they learn how their predecessors The Justice Society, fought in World War II. The Joker then finds a way to control both superhero teams and plans to sabotage them from the inside.

Tom Taylor, author of the Injustice comic book series, is returning to write. Roge Antonio, Cian Tormey, Rain Beredo and Wes Abbott provide the art.

Injustice, which has spawned two popular video games and a number of comic books, follows a dark world where Superman turns into a fascist ruler after The Joker kills Lois Lane.