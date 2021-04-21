DC Comics announced on Wednesday a new, ongoing Superman comic book series that will follow the adventures of Clark Kent's son, Jon Kent.

Superman: Son of Kal-El, named after Clark Kent's Kryptonian birth name, will see Jon Kent taking on the mantle of Superman on Earth.

Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased, Suicide Squad) is writing the series with art from John Timms (Young Justice, Harley Quinn). The comic is set to launch on July 13.

Jon Kent, whose mother is Lois Lane, is entrusted to protect Earth as the new Superman while his father continues his mission in space to liberate Warworld.

Clark Kent's adventures involving Warworld will continue in Action Comics from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Daniel Sampere.

Clark Kent is also getting a new miniseries where he assembles a team of clandestine heroes to help with his mission in Superman and the Authority, which launches on July 20. Grant Morrison (Wonder Woman: Earth One, The Green Lantern) is writing the series with art from Mikel Jana (Batman, Future State Superman: Worlds of War).

DC Comics has also previously announced a new, eight-issue Supergirl limited series titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, that will be kicked off on June 15.

The comic book follows Supergirl as goes on a journey of self-discovery and hunts down a murderous alien across the universe. Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle) writes with art by Bilquis Evely (The Dreaming, Wonder Woman).