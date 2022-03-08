Harvey Guillen, Bruna Marquezine and Belissa Escobedo have joined the cast of DC Comics' Blue Beetle.

Guillen's role is being kept under wraps while Marquezine will portray Penny, the female lead of the film and love interest for Blue Beetle, a Latino superhero.

Xolo Mariduei±a (Cobra Kai) is taking on the lead role of Jamie Reyes, who becomes the Blue Beetle after an alien scarab is implanted into his spine. Escobedo will star as Jamie's younger sister Milagros.

The scarab, which can communicate with Jaime, gives him armor and a host of powers including the ability to fly and use alien weapons.

Guillen is best known for starring in FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Marquezine has starred in Brazilian telenovelas Women in Love and God Save the King. Escobedo is set to star in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2.

Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) is serving as director, based off a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Blue Beetle is set to hit theaters on Aug. 18, 2023.