The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards on Thursday.
General Hospital leads the pack with 23 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The ABC soap opera is up against The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless in the category.
Hughes, who plays Anna Devane on General Hospital, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress. Her co-star Maura West, Arianne Zucker of Days, and Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom of B&B are also nominated.
CBS, which airs Y&R and B&B, led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Facebook Watch has four nominations, including Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host for Jada Pinkett Smith's series Red Table Talk.
