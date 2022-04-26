The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be taking place on June 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The in-person ceremony will be airing on CBS at 9 p.m. EDT and will also be available to stream through Paramount+.

Nominations will be announced on May 5. The event will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The announcement comes after the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were scheduled for Sept. 12.

The NATAS also announced its class of Lifetime Achievement honorees for 2022, which include Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton, PBS' This Old House, documentarian David Attenborough and journalist Judy Woodruff.

Sports journalist Lesly Visser and tech entrepreneur Yvette Kanouff will also be honored after they were originally selected to receive Lifetime Achievement awards in 2020 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lifetime Achievement honorees will be honored throughout the NATAS' awards calendar. Kanouff was honored recently at the 73rd annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards.

Visser will be honored at the 43rd annual Sports Emmy Awards on May 24 and will be followed by This Old House being honored at the 49th annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18; Aniston at 49th annual the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24; Woodruff at the 43rd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards; and Burton at the 1st annual Children's and Family Emmy Awards on Dec. 11.