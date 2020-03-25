Dayanara Torres is feeling "so blessed" after learning she is cancer-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican actress and former Miss Universe said in an Instagram post Tuesday that her battle with skin cancer is nearly over.

"I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative," Torres wrote. "From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years!"

"Thankful to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers. Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and love," she said.

Torres said she will emerge from the ordeal stronger than ever.

"This battle is almost over ... 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix #NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma," she wrote.

Torres had announced on World Cancer Day in February 2019 that she was diagnosed with melanoma. She underwent surgery to have skin removed from the back of her knee and two lymph nodes removed from her leg.

"PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself," Torres said at the time. "If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!