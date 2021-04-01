South Korean boy band Day6 is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a track list Thursday for the mini album The Book of Us: Negentropy - Chaos swallowed up in love.

The Book of Us: Negentropy will feature the title track "You Make Me," and six other songs: "Every Day We Fight," "Healer," "Not Two but One," "Above the Clouds," "One" and "Let's Love More."

Day6 shared a comeback film for the EP on Monday that confirmed all five members, Jae, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon, will be part of the new mini album.

The rock band released an "Epilogue Film" for the EP on Wednesday that features a narrator reflecting on memory.

Day6 will release The Book of Us: Negentropy on April 19. The album will be the group's first release since the EP The Book of Us: The Demon in May 2020.