South Korean boy band Day6 is giving a preview of its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a lyric film Wednesday for the song "So Let's Love."

The video features footage of a sunset over water as lyrics from the song appear on screen.

Day6 released a lyric film for the song "One" on Tuesday that features footage of fireworks in a night sky.

The rock band also shared a lyric film for the song "Above the Clouds" that shows a cloudy sky on a sunny day.

"So Let's Love," "One" and "Above the Clouds" appear on Day6's forthcoming EP, The Book of Us: Negentropy - Chaos swallowed up in love. The mini album also features the title track "You Make Me" and the songs "Every Day We Fight," "Healer" and "Not Two but One."

Day6 shared a comeback film for The Book of Us: Negentropy in March that confirmed that all five members, Jae, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon will be part of the new mini album.

Day6 will release The Book of Us: Negentropy on April 19. The album will be the group's first release since the EP The Book of Us: The Demon in May 2020.