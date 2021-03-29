South Korean boy band Day6 is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group released a comeback film Monday for its new The Book of Us album.

The video shows the rock band performing together while their faces and bodies are hidden in shadow. The teaser ends with all five members looking out together at blue water.

Day6 shared a comeback poster Sunday that confirmed that all five members, Jae, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon, will be part of the new album.

"O, all the chaos and utopia of demons that bloom in Mother Nature! With a prayer, thou shalt disappear and true love will bloom in place," the poster reads.

Day6 will release the new album April 19. The album will be the group's first release since the EP The Book of Us: The Demon in May 2020.