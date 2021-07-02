South Korean boy band Even of Day is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the pop rock band Day6, shared a highlight medley for the forthcoming EP, Right Through Me, on Friday.

The video features clips of the title track, "Go Right Through Me," and six other songs: We Are, Walk, The Things I Wanted, The Tragic End, Home Alone" and "Love Parade."

Even of Day will release Right Through Me on Monday. The EP is the group's first since The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart, released in August 2020.

Even of Day shared a concept film for the EP earlier this week.

Even of Day consists of Day6's Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Day6 also features Jae and Sungjin.