Dax Shepard is recovering and in high spirits after a serious motorcycle crash.

The 45-year-old actor gave an update Wednesday after sharing on his podcast, Armchair Expert, how he broke several bones and will require surgery after a motorcycle crash.

Shepard posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram that shows bruising on his shoulder and chest. His wife, actress Kristen Bell, can be seen in the background.

"Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern," Shepard captioned the post.

Shepard discussed the crash during Monday's episode of Armchair Expert. Shepard said he clipped another rider's bumper during his first time at Sonoma Raceway.

"I was passing six guys at Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard -- hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he said. "And then someone turned in, as they have the right to; I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

Shepard went over the handlebars and "landed pretty hard." He left the track and later spent several hours at the hospital.

"The final tally was four broken ribs. The clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery. And then I broke my hand that I'd broke a couple months ago," Shepard said.

Shepard said he feels "very bad" for causing Bell and other people concern.

"It's inconvenient for everyone. I'm sure it scares everyone," he said. "I feel guilty about that."

Shepard and Bell married in October 2013. The couple have two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

Shepard is known for playing Crosby Braverman on the NBC series Parenthood and Luke Matthews on the Netflix series The Ranch.