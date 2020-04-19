British comedian Dawn French has announced she will return in her signature role of Geraldine Granger from The Vicar of Dibley for an upcoming BBC special.

"Hmmm. Somethin interestin this way comes....Thurs â¦@BBCOneâ© 7-10pm #BigNightIn," French tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of her iconic minister's collar and cross.

"I'm back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage, and back on your telly as part of The Big Night In. Be there, or go to hell. Literally. I have some sway," French said in a longer statement.

French has played the small-town vicar off and on since 1994. She last revived the character in a 2015 Comic Relief special.

Hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness, Thursday's Big Night In sketch-comedy show is intended to raise money for Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need.

It will air as people are social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 160,000 people worldwide.