Celebrity couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their daughter's ninth birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-year-old retired soccer star and 46-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer sent love to their daughter, Harper, on her birthday Friday.

Victoria shared a montage featuring photos and videos with Harper and their family. The video was set to the song "Isn't She Lovely."

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so much," Victoria captioned the post.

David posted another montage on his own account featuring the song "The Girl is Mine."

"To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl. Daddy loves you so much. Our song that we always dance to from day one," he wrote.

David and Victoria have four children: Harper and sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15. David described Harper as a "daddy's girl" while discussing his family on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March.

"The boys, obviously, give me a little bit of stick, because they know that any questions that they ask that they think I'm going to say no to, they know that have to ask her to ask me, because I can't say no to her," the star said of Harper.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I think I only said 'no' to her once, and her bottom lip started shivering. I was like, 'Never again. Never again,'" he said.

David said Harper is an "amazing" girl who is athletic and good at soccer.

"She's a little princess with, obviously, Victoria. She's a mommy's girl, but also she's a big daddy's girl, which I'm over the moon about," he said.

In February, David brought Harper, Cruz and Romeo to support Victoria at her London Fashion Week show.

David and Victoria celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last week.