"It's supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August but honestly, we're gonna wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's really safe enough to do. And if not, then we'll wait until it's safe," Schwimmer said about filming the special.
Schwimmer also gave his thoughts on his character Ross believing that he was on a break with Aniston's Rachel during a memorable episode of Friends.
"People are so passionately divided about whether or not they were on a break," Schwimmer said.
"Yeah, it's not even a question. They were on a break," the actor continued, while giving a serious face before laughing.
Schwimmer stars in new comedy series Intelligence, which is available on the Peacock streaming service.
