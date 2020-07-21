David Schwimmer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave an update on the planned Friends reunion special set for HBO Max.

"This reunion special, which we would love to shoot, you know, it's unscripted. It's basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits," Schwimmer told Fallon on Monday.

The Friends reunion, which will bring Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry back together, was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August but honestly, we're gonna wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's really safe enough to do. And if not, then we'll wait until it's safe," Schwimmer said about filming the special.

Schwimmer also gave his thoughts on his character Ross believing that he was on a break with Aniston's Rachel during a memorable episode of Friends.

"People are so passionately divided about whether or not they were on a break," Schwimmer said.

"Yeah, it's not even a question. They were on a break," the actor continued, while giving a serious face before laughing.

Schwimmer stars in new comedy series Intelligence, which is available on the Peacock streaming service.