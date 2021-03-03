Selma and Les Miserables actor David Oyelowo has landed a lead role in the psychological thriller, The Girl Before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gugu Mbatha-Raw from The Morning Show and Belle will co-star in the BBC and HBO Max project.

Oyelowo and Mbatha-Raw previously collaborated on the films A Wrinkle in Time and The Cloverfield Paradox.

"This story is mind-bending in its clever construction and intricacy. I can't wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I'd go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again," Oyelowo said in a statement Tuesday.

Written and executive produced by J.P. Delaney, the four-part drama is based on Delaney's novel.

Marissa Lestrade -- whose credits include White Stork and Deep State 2 -- is co-writing the series and Lisa Bruhlmann -- who has worked on Killing Eve and Servant -- is onboard to direct.

"The Girl Before tells the story of Jane, who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect," a synopsis said.

"There's just one catch: occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she's forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women's timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before."