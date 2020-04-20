David Lynch has 'zero interest' in seeing 'Dune' remake
UPI News Service, 04/20/2020
Dune director David Lynch says he has "zero interest" in seeing any remakes of the film.
Lynch, 74, reflected on the "total failure" of his 1984 movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday as Denis Villeneuve directs a new adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel.
"I have zero interest in Dune," Lynch said. "Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have final cut."
"I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make," he added. "I like certain parts of it very much -- but it was a total failure for me."
Lynch's Dune, starring Kyle MacLachlan, was a critical and box office failure. Lynch previously reflected on the film in a 2012 interview.
"Looking back, it's no one's fault but my own," he said. "I probably shouldn't have done that picture, but I saw tons and tons of possibilities for things I loved, and this was the structure to do them in. There was so much room to create a world."
