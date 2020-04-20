Dune director David Lynch says he has "zero interest" in seeing any remakes of the film.

Lynch, 74, reflected on the "total failure" of his 1984 movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday as Denis Villeneuve directs a new adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel.

"I have zero interest in Dune," Lynch said. "Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have final cut."

"I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make," he added. "I like certain parts of it very much -- but it was a total failure for me."

Lynch's Dune, starring Kyle MacLachlan, was a critical and box office failure. Lynch previously reflected on the film in a 2012 interview.

"Looking back, it's no one's fault but my own," he said. "I probably shouldn't have done that picture, but I saw tons and tons of possibilities for things I loved, and this was the structure to do them in. There was so much room to create a world."

Villeneuve's Dune stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Zendaya, and opens in theaters Dec. 18. Vanity Fair released the first photos from the film last week.

In the THR interview, Lynch said he is focusing on TV projects but said another film isn't out of the question.

"No, you never say no to anything, really," he said. "But I really love a continuing story, and cable television I say is the new art house. You have total freedom."