Numb3rs actor David Krumholtz has confirmed he is returning as Bernard the elf in the upcoming Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses.

"Couldn't be more proud to add another chapter to my The Santa Clause career this fall in The Santa Clauses on @disneyplus," he wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"I think you're going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!"

Bernard is the grumpy head elf at Santa's workshop. Krumholtz played the role in the original 1994 movie, The Santa Clause, and its 2002 sequel, The Santa Clause 2.

Also returning for the TV series sequel are Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who will again play Scott Calvin/Santa and Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus.

The show is expected to premiere later this year.