Black Widow star David Harbour says he's "really proud" of the new movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old actor discussed the Marvel film during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, in Black Widow, which co-stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. The film opens in theaters Friday and will also be available through Disney+ with Premier Access.

"I'm very tired of keeping secrets, I'm very tired of talking but not talking about it. I'm really excited for people to see the movie!" Harbour said.

"I'm really proud of this movie," he added. "I think it's beautiful, I think it's incredible, and I can't wait for people to see it."

Harbour said he didn't have to get into "superhero shape" to play the Red Guardian, who he described as "about 280 pounds, sitting on the couch and eating plenty of donuts." He said filming stunts was his "least favorite" part of the movie.

"I have no machismo about it. I really like when they tell me that I can sit down in my chair and they can put the stunt guy in," Harbour said. "But I did have to do a lot of stuff -- they wanted him really big for this movie, so I was really big and my knees were shot and I just got beat up constantly. It was definitely the most difficult part of the job."

Black Widow takes place after Captain America: Civil War and follows Natasha (Johansson) as she goes on the run and confronts her past. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and co-stars O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Johansson first appeared as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 (2010) and has since portrayed the character in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow is rumored to be her final outing as Black Widow.

Johansson said in an interview on GMA in June that it's "bittersweet" to say goodbye to the character.

"I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I'm going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to," she said. "I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note."

Harbour also plays Jim Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things.