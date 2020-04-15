David Guetta has announced plans to hold a live streamed concert on Saturday that will help raise money for charities dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert, titled United At Home, will take place from Miami and begin airing across Guetta's social media channels starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

Guetta will be raising money for the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America and the France-based Fondation Hopitaux de Paris.

"My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and raising money for those in need," Guetta said on Twitter.