Singer-songwriter David Byrne has announced he is reworking his Broadway show, American Utopia, instead of outright canceling performances because of breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numerous Broadway shows, including The Lion King, The Music Man and Moulin Rouge have temporarily closed or go on with understudies due to positive tests among their casts and crews.

Several members of Byrne's band for American Utopia are also out sick, but Byrne said, starting Tuesday, he and the show's remaining musicians will play a few songs from the show as well as tracks from his days in the Talking Heads new wave band and his own solo albums.

"LIFE DURING CHRISTMASTIME: @davidbyrneofficial offers American Utopia fans a surprise with all-new set list including some beloved old favorites. THIS WEEK ONLY. DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA: UNCHAINED. TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW," Byrne posted on the show's Instagram account Monday.

In a video, he described this moment as an opportunity to create something special and honor his commitment to audiences by making what he described as "lemonade from COVID lemons."