Stage show David Byrne's American Utopia has extended its Broadway run for the final time with performances set to end on April 3.

The musical, held at the St. James Theatre in New York City, returned to Broadway in September and continued through December, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down other performances.

Tickets are on sale now with performances set to be held starting Wednesday.

American Utopia, from Talking Heads founding member David Byrne, is a concert event featuring Byrne and other musicians performing songs from the musician's 2018 album of the same name. Talking Heads hits are also performed.

Byrne is joined by original band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.