Spike Lee's filmed version of Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia, is set to open the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10.

The festival will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic with physical, socially distant screenings with drive-in and virtual options also available.

TIFF has yet to announce a venue for where David Byrne's American Utopia will be screened.

American Utopia was a concert event that moved to Broadway in October. Byrne, a founding member of the Talking Heads, performed songs from his album American Utopia and Talking Heads hits along with 11 other musicians.

Lee's filmed version will also air on HBO later this year.