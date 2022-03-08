David Byrne and the cast of his Broadway musical American Utopia performed their song "Like Humans Do" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Byrne and the cast took the Tonight Show stage on Tuesday and wore grey suits while being barefoot.

"For millions of years/ In millions of homes/ A man loved a woman/ A child it was born/ It learned how to hurt and it learned how to cry/ Like humans do," Byrne and his partners sang.

Byrne's castmates included backup singers and those playing a number of instruments. "Like Humans Do" first appeared on Byrne's 2001 album titled Look into the Eyeball.

Byrne is a founding member of Talking Heads. American Utopia is a concert event featuring the singer and others performing song's from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, Talking Heads hits and more.

The Broadway show recently extended its run for the final time with performances set to end on April 3.