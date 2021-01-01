David Bowie's 'Lazarus' stage show to stream Jan. 8-10
UPI News Service, 01/01/2021
The original 2016 London stage production of David Bowie's Lazarus will be available for streaming via DICE.
"To remember David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his untimely death, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc. are releasing the London production of Lazarus, captured live on stage," the event's website said.
"Lazarus focuses on Thomas Newton as he remains still on Earth -- a man unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton over the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul might finally set him free."
