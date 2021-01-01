The original 2016 London stage production of David Bowie's Lazarus will be available for streaming via DICE.

"To remember David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his untimely death, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc. are releasing the London production of Lazarus, captured live on stage," the event's website said.

"Lazarus focuses on Thomas Newton as he remains still on Earth -- a man unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton over the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul might finally set him free."

Starring Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice,) the show is based on the book The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis.

It includes songs from Bowie's catalog, as well as new music written for the project.

Tony Award-winning playwright Enda Walsh was Bowie's collaborator.

Bowie didn't appear in the musical, but played Newton in the 1976 screen adaptation of The Man Who Fell To Earth directed by Nicolas Roeg.

Bowie died of cancer on Jan. 10, 2016, at age 69. His birthday was Jan. 8.