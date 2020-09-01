Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are adapting Chinese author Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem for Netflix.

Benioff, Weiss and Alexander Woo (Terror: Infamy) are writing and executive producing the series, which will cover all three books in the trilogy, including The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest and Death's End.

The book series follows humanity's first contact with an alien civilization.

Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson are also executive producing. Cixin and Ken Liu, who wrote the English translations of the first and third books, are serving as consulting producers.

This is Benioff and Weiss' first project since HBO's Game of Thrones. The duo have an overall deal at Netflix, the same as Woo.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement.