David Beckham discussed his kids and got a scare from singer Justin Bieber during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old retired soccer star shared details about his children before getting pranked by Bieber during Wednesday's episode of the talk show.

Beckham has three sons, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and a daughter, Harper, 8, with his wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham. Beckham said Harper is a "daddy's girl" who turns him to mush.

"The boys, obviously, give me a little bit of stick, because they know that any question that they ask that they think I'm going to say no to, they know they have to ask her to ask me, because I can't say no to her," Beckham said of Harper.

"I think I only said 'no' to her once, and her bottom lip started shivering. I was like, 'Never again. Never again,'" he added.

Beckham praised his daughter as an "amazing" girl.

"She's a little princess with, obviously, Victoria. She's a mommy's girl, but also she's a big daddy's girl, which I'm over the moon about," he said.

Beckham said Harper is athletic and good at soccer, while Cruz is talented at music.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Cruz is musical. He loves to play guitar. He actually plays the mandolin, which is random," he said. "He's passionate about it."

Beckham was discussing how his kids are big fans of Bieber and once trick-or-treated at the singer's house when Bieber jumped out from DeGeneres' infamous trick table.

"Sorry, they wanted me to do it. I gotta go. I gotta go," Bieber told Beckham before running off stage.

Beckham and his kids supported Victoria Beckham at her London Fashion Week show in February. Beckham, Romeo, Cruz and Harper sat in the front row with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the event.