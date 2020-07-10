David Beador is going to be a dad of four.

People confirmed Thursday that Beador, 55, is expecting his fourth child, his first with his fiancee, Lesley Cook.

"Lesley and I are excited to be expecting," Beador said.

E! News said Cook teased the news on her private Instagram Wednesday by sharing a photo of a hamburger bun in the oven, writing, "You're just a small bump."

Cook, who has two children from a previous relationship, confirmed her pregnancy Thursday in a video featuring her daughter.

"You're going to be a big sister. Are you excited?" Cook asked.

Beador has three daughters, Sophie, 19, and twins Stella and Adeline, 16, with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador. Sources told E! News Shannon Beador was "very shocked" by Beador and Cook's baby news.

"The girls are excited that their dad is happy, but it's still very fresh to them," the source said. "The girls still have a great relationship with their dad, but it was a huge surprise to them."

Beador and Cook got engaged in January, two years after Shannon Beador filed for divorce. Beador appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County alongside Shannon Beador from 2014 to 2017.