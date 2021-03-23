Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Life in Color with David Attenborough.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the three-part docuseries Tuesday featuring Attenborough, 94, as host and narrator.

Life in Color explores the many ways in which animals use color in their lives. The documentary highlights animals from around the world, from Costa Rica to the Scottish Highlands.

The preview shows off new camera technology that was specially developed to film the series.

"We will reveal a world that has long been hidden from our eyes. Colors so bold and brilliant they dazzle our senses," Attenborough says in the trailer.

Attenborough said in a statement to People that the new technology allowed filmmakers "to unlock some of the mysteries of nature" and share them with viewers for the first time.

"Over the decades, film has made extraordinary advances, from black and white to color, and high definition to even ultra-high definition. But we have always known there is another world of color, one that only animals can see," he said. "For Life in Color, we developed new technology to provide a window into these invisible worlds."

Life in Color executive producer Stephen Dunleavy told Deadline this month that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted filming plans.

Life in Color will premiere April 22 on Netflix. The series is produced by the BBC and Netflix.