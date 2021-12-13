David Arquette and Scott Foley have joined the cast of The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, based on the bestselling book of the same name by author Gabrielle Zevin.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry follows the title character (Nayyar) whose wife has died, his bookstore is struggling and his rare edition of Poe poems has been stolen. A.J. has given up on people but he is given a new chance to turn things around after receiving a mysterious package.

Arquette will portray Lambiase, a police officer who becomes a reader and then later a bookstore owner. Foley will portray Daniel Parish, a successful author who is jaded by his own work but enjoys the fame.

Zevin penned the screenplay for the film adaptation, which is being directed by Hans Canosa. Production has begun on the project in Cape Cod.

Arquette will next be seen in Scream, which comes to theaters on Jan. 14. Foley stars in Fox series The Big Leap.