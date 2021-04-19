Season 2 will follow the titular Dave (Burd), an aspiring rapper, as he records his debut album. The character has to decide if he'll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true.
"Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar," an official synopsis reads.
Burd and Schaffer executive produce with Hart, Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson.
Dave premiered on FXX in March 2020. The first season is FX's most-watched comedy series ever.
