Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters surprised a Bronx nurse who had COVID-19 over webcam on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The rockstar met with nurse TJ Riley on Monday who is a Foofighters fan. Riley is an emergency and trauma nurse from Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx.

Grohl suddenly joined the webcam chat between Kimmel and Riley, shocking the nurse in the process.

"I'm going a little out of mind currently now. I feel like I'm having a coronavirus dream, this is crazy," Riley said after being surprised by Grohl.

Grohl picked up his guitar and performed Foo Fighters song "Everlong."

"Really, TJ ,thank you so much for everything that you've done for so many people. It's much appreciated and Jimmy thanks for honoring such brilliant people for doing the right thing," Grohl said after the performance.

Kimmel announced that Riley will receive $10,000 from the Life is Good apparel company, who will also be sending gift packages to every nurse in his department.

Kimmel recently had Jennifer Aniston surprise a nurse from Utah who had COVID-19.