Dave Grohl will cover Jewish artists during "The Hanukkah Sessions" music series.

The 51-year-old singer and musician and music producer Greg Kurstin will celebrate Hanukkah by releasing eight covers of songs by Jewish artists, beginning Thursday.

Grohl, who is not Jewish, and Kurstin, who is Jewish, announced the project in a video Wednesday on Instagram.

"This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah. By recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah," Grohl said. "We hope you enjoy it."

Grohl and the Foo Fighters are also gearing up to release their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, in February. The album features the single "Shame Shame," released in November.

During an interview with Alt 98.7 in May, Grohl compared Medicine at Midnight to David Bowie 's album Let's Dance.

"It's filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's almost like a dance record -- not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man," he said. "To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record."

In November, Grohl conceded defeat in his drum battle with 10-year-old British musician Nandi Bushell. Bushell went viral this year after challenging Grohl to a drum battle on social media.