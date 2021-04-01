Dave Franco and Natasha Liu Bordizzo have joined the cast of a new vampire movie at Netflix.

The streaming service said Thursday that Franco, Bordizzo, C.S. Lee and Oliver Masucci will appear in the upcoming movie Day Shift.

The new cast members join previously announced star Jamie Foxx, who will also executive produce the film.

Day Shift follows a hard working dad (Foxx) trying to provide a good life for his 8-year-old daughter. The character's pool cleaning job is a front for his real work -- hunting and killing vampires.

Tyler Tice wrote the script, with current revisions by Shay Hatten, according to Deadline. The movie will mark the directorial debut of J.J. Perry, who has worked on such films as The Fast and the Furious and Bloodshot.

Foxx will executive produce with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter. Chad Stahelski , Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick will serve as producers.

Franco, an actor known for 21 Jump Street and The Disaster Artist, most recently wrote, produced and directed the horror film The Rental. Bordizzo played Helena on the Netflix series The Society.