Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative for the comedian has confirmed.

Chappelle's rep stated on Thursday that the 47-year-old is asymptomatic and is currently quarantining.

Chappelle, as a result of testing positive, has canceled a set of upcoming comedy shows in Austin, Texas, at the Stubb's Amphitheater. Fans are being told to contact their point of purchase fore refunds.

"Chappelle has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic," the rep said in a statement.

Chappelle was scheduled to perform alongside Joe Rogan at the comedy shows. The other canceled dates were advertised as featuring Chappelle and friends.