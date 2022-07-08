A speech Dave Chappelle gave last month at his former high school, Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., is now streaming as a 40-minute Netflix program.

The special, which premiered Thursday with no advance announcement, opens with a quote from the jazz legend for which the school was named flashing on the screen.

It says: "Art is dangerous. It is one of the attractions: when it ceases to be dangerous, you don't want it."

Another printed message explains that the program was taped when Chappelle returned to the school so its newly renovated theater could be named for him, a move that was criticized by detractors upset by jokes Chappelle made about the LGBTQ community in his Netflix special, The Closer.

Because of the controversy, Chappelle pushed for the performing arts center to be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression instead of being named after him.

"The more you say I can't say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it," the comedian told the crowd at the school.

"You cannot report on an artist's work and remove artistic nuance," he explained. "It has nothing to do with what you are saying I can't say. It has everything to do with my freedom of artistic expression."